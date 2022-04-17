Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul Blames COVID For Not Starring In 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Aaron Paul, who is best known for his popular portrayal of Jesse Pinkman in the series Breaking Bad, recently opened up about why he could not star in the upcoming American biographical comedy film titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. He even talked about how COVID-19 played a major role in him not making a surprise cameo in the Daniel Radcliffe-starrer biopic.

Aaron Paul has been a significant part of some of the notable movies and TV shows in his career, including Decoding Annie Parker, Exodus: Gods and Kings, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Central Intelligence, Beverly Hills, 90210, Point Pleasant, BoJack Horseman, among others.

Aaron Paul blames COVID-19 for not making a cameo in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

According to the latest interaction with Cinemablend, actor Aaron Paul shed light on how he was supposed to make a cameo in the upcoming biopic movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, based on the life of the American singer, Alfred Matthew. While speaking about the reason behind his cameo not happening in the film, he revealed how he was tested positive for Covid-19. "Why didn’t the cameo happen? That can be blamed on Covid. Right before he was due to step on set, the actor tested positive for Covid-19. “I go, ‘Oh, no!’ So I couldn’t do it, and then I was just out for like 10 solid days. I have never felt more sick in my life. And so we couldn’t do the cameo, which I just absolutely was crushed about," he explained.

Furthermore, he even praised the current cast members of the film and mentioned how much he loved Eric Appel, who wrote the skit for Funny Or Die and directed it. Adding to it, Aaron Paul went down memory lane and revealed how beautiful the script was when he read it years ago and even stated that he was really excited to see it finally kind of come together.

He added, "It’s so great. I loved doing that. I love Al [Yankovic], I love Eric Appel, who wrote the skit for Funny Or Die and directed it. And he wrote the film with Al, and he’s directing the feature as well. I read that script years ago and it was just so over the top beautiful. It was just when they were kind of poking around seeing if they could get this thing made, and I was really excited to see it finally kind of come together, and obviously, Daniel [Radcliffe] is amazing. And so I think he’s absolutely going to crush it.”

More about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Directed by Eric Appel, the movie will feature Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic, Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, and Toby Huss as Nick Yankovic, Julianne Nicholson as Mary Yankovic, among others. The film is set to be released on The Roku Channel while the release date is yet to be unveiled.

