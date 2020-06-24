NFL Great Chad Johnson To Donate $245,000 In Stimulus Checks 'since Donald Trump Won't'

NFL great Chad Johnson has decided to lead by example for his country, taking a jibe at US President Donald Trump in the process. On Twitter this week, Chad Johnson stated that he will be giving out his own 'stimulus checks' for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic as Donald Trump continues to 'play games'. The tweet by Chad Johnson indicated that he is willing to donate up to $245,000 from the month of July.

Chad Johnson slams Donald Trump over stimulus check package

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson took to Twitter to reveal that he will play his part in providing some extra cash for those battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Chad Johnson informed his 3.2 million followers that he is willing to provide $245,000 whether or not Donald Trump decides to hand out stimulus checks. In the post, Chad Johnson revealed a picture of his $245,000 cash balance in a cash app account. 'I will be giving my own stimulus check from July 1st as Donald Trump continues to play games', Johnson wrote.

I’m giving out stimulus checks July 1st if you have cash app since Trump want to keep playing games ®️ pic.twitter.com/RlEubiPNUu — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 23, 2020

This is not the first time that Chad Johnson has shown fans his charitable side as the 42-year-old has also been renowned for generously tipping waiters at restaurants. The bashing of Donald Trump, however, didn't stop there as Chad Johnson continued to call out the 74-year-old US President for his handling of the 'stimulus checks'. Johnson slammed Donald Trump for his initial stimulus check worth $1200 for three months in April citing that it will not be enough for citizens to sustain themselves in the middle of the pandemic even as unemployment continues to rise in the country.

Chad Johnson net worth: Chad Johnson career earnings

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Chad Jonson net worth is an estimated $5 million. The NFL icon's net worth has been boosted through the Chad Johnson career earnings. Reports claim that the Chad Johnson career earnings tally up to an estimated $47.7 million with massive earnings through bonuses.

Chad Johnson's NFL career spanned 11 seasons and the former wide receiver plied his trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and the Miami Dolphins. Johnson made a name for himself with his flamboyant celebrations. By his own admission, Johnson took pleasure in putting on a show for the crowds that were in attendance.

Image Credits - Chad Johnson Instagram