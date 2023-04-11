Brian Cox Opens Up About Succession Spin-off After Exiting The Show

Brian Cox, who plays the role of Logan Roy in the HBO show Succession, spoke about the possibility of a spin-off. Succession has set Twitter ablaze following the death of Logan Roy, the patriarch of the Roy family, shown in the third episode of the fourth season. Many fans felt that Logan Roy’s exit from the show was unceremonious since there are still seven episodes left to air. Here’s what Brian Cox had to say on a potential spin-off for Succession.

During a previous interview with Deadline, Cox was asked whether the fourth season of the show will truly mark the end for its characters and storylines. The X-Men 2 actor responded by saying that he doesn’t think the show will have a spin-off. He added that he personally feels a spin-off will be unnecessary. While speaking of the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, Cox added that he wants to move on. He also pointed out the fact Jesse Armstrong wrote the show over the course of six years, which is why he wants to do other things.

“I don’t think there are any spinoffs, really,” said Brian Cox. He added, “I think it’s unnecessary. You know, and Jesse, he’s not going to do a spinoff. He wants to move on. He wants to go into other territories, you know?”

Brian Cox on whether the Roy kids will emerge victorious at the end of Succession

The 76-year-old actor was asked in the same interview about who might rule his legacy media empire, Waystar Royco, in the end. He said that he feels it won’t be any of his kids, namely Roman Roy, Kendall Roy, Siobhan Roy or Connor Roy. He also said that they dealt a bad hand at the beginning of Succession Season 4, and added that they could be looking at a potential sh*tstorm.

“My suspicion is that it won’t be the kids. I think that they will get locked out, said Cox. He added, “The whole Pierce thing was such a stupid f*****g idea anyway, and not well handled on their part. It was the last big mistake and I could see them walking into a sh*tstorm.” The next episode for Succession releases on April 16, 2023.