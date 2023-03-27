Succession Star Kieran Culkin Reveals Brian Cox, Sarah Snook's Reaction To Show's Ending

Succession actor Kieran Culkin recently opened up about his time on the HBO show. During a recent interview, the actor reflected on how his fellow Succession stars reacted to the news that the show would be ending. Kieran Culkin also spoke about an op-ed on fellow actor Jeremy Strong’s immersive method acting.

While in a conversation with Esquire, Culkin revealed how his fellow stars reacted after coming to know that the show would be ending. At the end of their last table read for Succession, creator Jesse Armstrong joked about the show, saying, “So this is it. Unless it isn’t. There’s still maybe…” The Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World actor responded by laughing and asking whether the show is really ending. He said, “I laughed. F-king come on, man. Is it the end or not? Stop telling me you don’t want to be with me but that you still sort of love me.”

Jesse Armstrong then made it clear that the show would really be coming to an end. Kieran said that Sarah Snook, who plays the role of Siobhan Roy, “lost it and couldn’t really talk to anyone.” Pride and Prejudice actor Matthew Macfadyen, who plays the role of Tom Wambsgans, got “choked up.”

Brian Cox, who plays the father of Kieran, Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook’s characters as Logan Roy, felt ambiguous about it, said Kieran. He’d said that they’d done the show for good according to the actor. Kieran added that he would have liked a fifth season too if they’d been asked to do it.

Kieran Culkin on Jeremy Strong’s method acting criticism

While speaking on the topic, the Home Alone star said that it is difficult for him to pinpoint The Big Short actor’s process as he “puts himself in a bubble". However, he pointed out that all the actors on the show work professionally when it comes to acting and dealing with criticism. Culkin added that the criticism didn’t affect how Strong approached the role, and it wouldn’t have impacted him either.

Succession’s fourth and last season is currently premiering with the first episode being out on Sunday, March 26. The show features Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and J. Smith-Cameron. The show has been nominated for several accolades and won many Primetime Emmys as well.