Bridgerton Author Reveals Shona Rhimes Accidently Stumbled Across Her Books On A Vacation

Julia Quinn the author behind the hit Netflix series Bridgerton revealed that Shonda Rhimes offered to adapt the historical romance novels into a Netflix show only because she stumbled on one of them during her vacation. Quinn’s series of historical romance novels which released from the Year 2000 to 2013 and the first book The Duke and I, was adapted for the Netflix series Bridgerton by the Greys Anatomy production company Shondaland. The series released on Netflix in December and became a massive hit with sixty-three million viewers in five days and the number kept rising.

Shonda Rhimes stumbled across Quinn's novels

In an interview with Tamron Hall, Julia revealed that she was caught off guard by the offer by Rhimes. According to her, Shonda ran out of books to read on her vacation and somehow stumbled on one of her books. She added it was crazy to think that her life changed forever because Shonda didn’t bring enough reading material on vacation but that is what happened. Julia never expected her books to play out on the small screen. She revealed she was sitting at a Starbucks pretending to write when her agent called her to give the news. She was surprised and practically fell off the stool because nobody was adapting romance novels for the screen anymore.

Bridgerton cast has been lauded for its diversity which Quinn learned when she got the list for show’s stars. Julia was even invited to give her insight during the show’s filming, reading the scripts, and visiting the sets. Her favourite moment so far was knowing Julie Andrews was cast to voice Lady Whistledown. Even though the Bridgerton web series is Shonda Rhimes’s debut show on Netflix, it looks like the Scandal producer is in for a long haul with Bridgerton’s second season being confirmed. Here is the cheeky letter they sent to their viewers on the streaming platform by Lady Whistledown-

Bridgerton Plot and Cast

Bridgerton web series has a steamy romance sequence of the often-scandalous lives of the Bridgertons and their wealthy English neighbours in the 1800s. Each of eight Bridgerton books focuses on a different member of the Bridgerton Family. Season 1, based on the first book, The Duke and I, in Quinn’s series, centred on the complicated romance between the Bridgerton daughter, Daphne which is played by Phoebe Dynevor, and the Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett portrayed by Regé-Jean Page. The Daphne-Simon arc had a satisfying ending in the Season 1 finale with a couple of cliffhangers which will be resolved in Season 2. The other Bridgerton Cast members are Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, and many more.

