'Bridgerton' Boudoir Interiors Valued At A Whopping Price, See How Much They Cost Today

Bridgerton is one of the most talked-about series and earned praises for its storyline and the actors' performances. It is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in Regency-era London's Ton during the season when debutantes are presented at court. It premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020. Bridgerton cast includes Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Sabrina Bartlett, Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, among others. The series follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market. Read on to know about the Bridgerton house and what is it valued at today.

Also Read | 'Bridgerton' Season 2: Who Is Kate Sheffield And Why Are Fans Talking About Her?

Bridgerton House Value

According to a media statement by David Duggleby Auctioneers and Valuers, bed and mattress provider, Bed Guru,, Bridgerton is set in 1813, two years after the Regency era came to fruition in the UK. The Regency era in the UK was a period at the end of the Georgian era, when George, Prince of Wales, governed the country as ‘Regent’, because of his father being declared as unfit to rule in 1811. The style of furniture in this era can be described as dark, elegant, and flamboyant. The cast, including the ambitious Bridgerton and Featherington families, the Queen and Lady Danbury, truly lived like royalty in their luxuriously decked out bedrooms and according to expert antique appraisers at David Duggleby, the bedrooms featured in the hit series could be worth up to £8,000 today.

Also Read | Netflix Renews 'Bridgerton', The Shonda Rhimes-produced Period Drama, For Season 2

Some of the exact prices of the furniture included in the series are the early 19th-century French bedstead, the foot, and headboard upholstered in cream Damask fabric, which costs around £1,000-1,500, Aubusson early 19th-century blue ground carpet for £1000-1,500, French Kingwood and walnut serpentine chest of three drawers valued at £300-500 and the 19th-century oval marble top table on gilt base for £150-200.

Also Read | 'Bridgerton' Cast Members Rege-Jean Page And Phoebe Dynevor Address Dating Rumours

Bridgerton season 2

A few days ago, the makers of Bridgerton announced that the Shonda Rhimes-curated Netflix drama series will be returning for a season 2. They did the same through an Instagram post, which effectively communicated that Bridgerton Season 2 is indeed going to be a reality. The post below says that one must prepare themselves for it. The tweet below regarding the announcement of Bridgerton Season 2 can be found below.

Also Read | Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Addresses Concerns Over Period-drama's Colour-blind Casting

Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/cYbgIhPUbC — Netflix (@netflix) January 21, 2021

Image Credits: Bridgerton on Netflix official Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.