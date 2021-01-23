'Bridgerton' Season 2: Who Is Kate Sheffield And Why Are Fans Talking About Her?

People have been asking questions about Bridgerton Season 2's Kate and Anthony's trajectory as a pair ever since the announcement of season 2 had been made by the makers. Additionally, one of those questions is also about the identity of Kate Sheffield in Bridgerton. People who have read the books that have inspired the show are very well aware of Kate's character arc in the novels. This article will include all the publicly known details that may help the reader, that's solely following the Netflix series, get an idea regarding Bridgerton Season 2's Kate and Anthony and the identity of Kate Sheffield in Bridgerton.

Who is Kate Sheffield?

Kate Sheffield, in the books, is seen making her debut in London at the age of 20. In the books, it is observed that post the unfortunate demise of her father, money runs tight for the family, as a result of which the family matriarch is only able to orchestrate one coming out ceremony, which she hopes will cover both Kate and her younger half-sister, Edwina. But, fortunately for them, the aesthetically-appealing Edwina is already deemed to be the “incomparable” of the season and ends up catching the attention of Viscount Bridgerton, who has decided on settling down and producing an heir. It becomes apparent to the readers that for the Viscount, marriage is merely a transactional affair and the concept of love and affection isn't exactly manifesting itself in any part of his brain. Kate, who considers herself plainer and more outspoken than her gorgeous sister, isn’t too keen about getting married either, especially to the likes of the Viscounts of the land.

Kate and Anthony's first meet:

In the books, Kate meets Anthony when the latter begins to court her sister since Edwina has decided that she will not marry anyone without her sister’s approval. It is then later observed that Kate doesn’t approve of Anthony, as she is more than aware of his reputation as a womanizer. She is seen letting Anthony down even though his wealth and position would secure her and her stepmother’s futures as well as Edwina’s. The following chapters in the second see the archetypical conversion of animosity into a connection, which proves to be the sowing seed for one of the most beloved romantic tracks from the book series.

About Bridgerton Season 2:

Two days ago, as of this writing, the makers of Bridgerton announced that the Shonda Rhimes-curated Netflix drama series will be returning for a season 2. They did the same through an Instagram post, which effectively communicated that Bridgerton Season 2 is indeed going to be a reality. The post below says that one must prepare themselves for it. The tweet below regarding the announcement of Bridgerton Season 2 can be found below. Additional Bridgerton Season 2 updates will be shared with the readers as and when they are available.

Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/cYbgIhPUbC — Netflix (@netflix) January 21, 2021

