'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor Reveals Valuable Advice She Would Give Her 'younger Self'

Phoebe Dynevor, who gained a huge fan-following after her role in Netflix's Bridgerton, has often opened up about how the period drama series changed her life.

During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actor was asked what advice she would like to give her younger self, and she mentioned that she would have liked her to focus on what makes her happy. Bridgerton found success quickly after its release and the show became the 'most-watched series' on the streaming platform, according to reports by femalefirst.co.uk.

Phoebe Dynevor's message to her younger self

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor mentioned in an interview that if she had the opportunity to give her younger self some advice, it would be to 'stay' in the lane. She went on to say that she would tell her younger self to stop paying attention to the 'noise and the expectations of others'. She also said that she would tell her past self that things would come to her if she kept her head down.

During the interview, she also spoke about how she managed to bag her role in Netflix's show. She mentioned that the audition for her role in the show as Daphne Bassett, the Duchess of Hastings, came her way after nine months of unsuccessful interviews when she was on the verge of giving up.

The actor has often opened up about how the role changed her life. She mentioned that this was beyond just the things that she got after her role in the series, but also mentioned that the experiences she had and the 'most incredible' people she met during the course of the show were 'life-changing'.

Created by Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton saw Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett and several other talented individuals take on pivotal roles. Phoebe Dynevor had earlier mentioned in an interview with Happer's Bazaar that she 'didn’t think anyone was going to care' about the release of the Netflix drama.

The series is based on the Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn. Season 1 of the show corresponded with the first book of the series, The Duke and I.

Image: ANI, PIXBAY