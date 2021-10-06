Phoebe Dynevor Reveals She Didn't Think Anyone Would Care About 'Bridgerton'

Netflix's period drama Bridgerton took the audience by storm when it was released back in 2020. The series soon went on to become the most-watched series on the streaming platform garnering 82 million household views in its first month on the platform, beating the projected rate by nearly 20 million views.

Lead actor Phoebe Dynevor recently admitted that she didn't think that the show would be so successful and thought no one cared about it.

Phoebe Dynevor says she didn't think Bridgerton would be so successful

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays the role of Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton opened up about the success of the Regency-era-inspired series and said that she did not think anybody would care about the show. In an interview with Happer's Bazaar, she said, "I had literally put [in my diary]: the show’s out, some people like it, and I’m arguing with my brother again ... I thought it was just another project. I didn’t think anyone was going to care."

She added, "We were all in lockdown, stuck at home and nothing changed ... In the first season, people were saying to me, 'You know this could be huge,' but you don’t ever believe that, and you will never understand what it feels like until it happens to you. It's quite out-of-the-body and weird."

The series is based on the Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn, with season one of the show corresponding to the first book, The Duke and I. Netflix renewed the period drama series for season two following the success of the prequel. The upcoming season of the show will focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony played by Jonathan Bailey, and his pursuit of a new love interest.

Dynevor will be reprising her role as Daphne in the new season, however, she will not be joined by Duke of Hastings aka Regé-Jean Page, who announced earlier this year that he would not be coming back for the upcoming season. Season two has added Simone Ashley as its new female lead and the first clip of the show was recently unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM fan event.

Image: Instagram/@phoebedynevor