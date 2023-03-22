Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Makes Relationship With Boyfriend Tino Klein Insta Official

Bridgerton famed Simone Ashley recently made waves on the Internet as she made her relationship Instagram official with her boyfriend Tino Klein. Taking to her Instagram handle, on Wednesday (March 22), Ashley posted a monochrome picture from what looked like the BAFTA Awards afterparty.

The event was hosted in London last month, which the actress attended with Klein. In the image, the couple can be seen all cozied up, smiling and looking at each other while sitting on a couch. Ashley captioned the photo, “@gregwilliamsphotography thank you for taking one of my favourite photos. Big love to you and @ladyelizacummings.”

Check out the post here:

Simone Ashley's birthday post for Tino Klein

Earlier, Ashley also shared a sweet birthday post for her boyfriend in December last year. Posting pictures from the celebrations, she wrote, “The best birthday surprise for the best person.” Although the duration of Simone and Klein's relationship is unknown, it has been said that they first met during the Monaco F1 event. He serves as the CEO of Austria's newest winter festival, the GP Ice Race.

Simone Ashley on Bridgerton season 3

On the work front, Simone Ashley will soon be seen in the third season of Bridgerton as Kate Sharma. Talking about her role in the upcoming season, the actress told British Vogue, compared to the darkness of their journey last season, this season is "sweet, adorable, and light." Simone hinted that she was happy with the storyline for the new season. She remarked, "I'm extremely thrilled when I'm reading the scripts. "I have a glowing smile on my face when I receive them."