Brie Larson Answers Whether Marvel Superhero Films Should Be Screened At Cannes

Brie Larson is part of the 2023 Cannes jury alongside The Batman actor Paul Dano as well as several other prominent figures from the world of cinema and scriptwriting. During her appearance at the Cannes press conference ahead of the festival, the Captain Marvel star was asked whether a film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe should be screened at the festival. Often, Cannes Film Festival features arthouse titles and indie films.

As a response, Larson said that she only has her own perspective on it. She said that regardless of the budget, she operates with the same degree of care and effort whenever working on a film. She concluded by saying that what makes the Cannes Film Festival special is the high variety of movies featured in its line-up every year.

“I only know my perspective, and I’ve never curated a film festival,” said Brie Larson. She added, “I take the same level of preparation and care, whatever the budget. A film is a film. This is my first time here. I’m sure the movies will have a wide range in scope, and that’s what makes this festival so special,” concluded Larson. It should be noted that while there are no superhero films in the current Cannes lineup, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is a big-budget project, is receiving its premiere at Cannes.

Brie Larson in The Marvels

Brie Larson, who previously made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain Marvel in 2019, is slated to reprise her role as the cosmic superhero. A trailer for The Marvels was released last month and showed Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel embarking on a space adventure. Samuel L Jackson, who popularly plays the role of Nick Fury in MCU, is also slated to appear in the film. The Marvels will hit the theatres on November 10, 2023.