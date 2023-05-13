Fast X Stars Vin Diesel, Brie Larson, John Cena, Meadow Walker Attend Italy Premiere

Fast X: Road to Rome premiere took place at The Colosseum in Italy's Rome on May 12. The star-studded premiere was attended by Vin Diesel, John Cena, Meadow Walker, Brie Larson and Scott Eastwood. Some other names include Rita Moreno, Charlize Theron, Leo Abelo Perry, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Michelle Rodriguez and more.

Photos from the red carpet of Fast X premiere have been doing the rounds on the internet. At the event, Vin Diesel sported an all-black outfit, Brie Larson appeared in a black evening gown, and Meadow Walker donned a sheer ensemble. Vin Diesel even shared a photo of him with Paul Walker's daughter from the premiere. He captioned the photo, "Such a proud moment…@meadowwalker standing before the Colosseum at our Rome premiere. A dream come true. Thank you all for the love." Check the photos from Fast X premiere below.

Brie Larson Fast X premiere pic.twitter.com/gSWWsppsg1 — Celebrity Goddesses: NS4W🔞🏳️‍🌈 (@DkAvenger702) May 12, 2023

Vin Diesel poses with Paul Walker's daughter Meadow at Fast X premiere pic.twitter.com/KDp3EKKLF1 — DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) May 12, 2023

SoulwellPublish: John Cena Kisses Wife Shay Shariatzadeh At ‘Fast X’ Premiere In Rome: PDA Photos The pro wrestler and his wife both looked fantastic as they coordinated red outfits for the premiere of the new installment in the long-running franchise. pic.twitter.com/S5279mn7Bb — Erica Galvin (@EricaGalvin3) May 12, 2023

E assim finaliza a premiere mundial de Fast X em Roma , próximo destino México ✈️ #FastX #FastFamily pic.twitter.com/NbziVb8M34 — Clara Santos 💕 (@clarakat1) May 12, 2023

Fast x Premiere In Rome⏩👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/KYHK5mmoQn — Fast and Furious 10 Full Movie (@FastandFurio10) May 12, 2023

Meadow Walker her cameo in Fast X

Paul Walker's daughter expressed gratitude on being a part of Fast X and penned a long note on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too."

She continued, "With those who have been around to see me grow up. Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad’s best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn’t have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much."

Fast X: Road to Rome will release on May 19 in theatres. Moreover, Fast X will now be a trilogy. The second part will reportedly release in 2025.