Brie Larson Opens Up About How She Reacted After Reading 'Captain Marvel 2' Script

Hollywood actor Brie Larson is all set to reprise her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the second instalment of the 2019 introductory film titled The Marvels. The actor swooned the audience in the solo film and later appeared in Avengers: Endgame. She was last seen in the 2021 film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. While fans are waiting to watch the film, Larson has been updating them about it regularly. She also revealed her reaction to Captain Marvel 2's script.

Brie Larson recently appeared in an interview with Uproxx and talked about her role in The Marvels. The film's plot details are currently under wraps as Marvel Studios is very particular about its scripts. While Larson could not discuss much about the film, she surely ignited the excitement in all Marvel fans by revealing how much she enjoyed working with the movie's director, Nia DaCosta.

She said, "I wish I could talk about it. I can talk about my feelings around it. I can say that…I can’t say enough about how incredible our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, what an immense talent she is, how much I just feel like she’s the future."

Larson further revealed how she reacted after reading the film's script. She quipped she could not believe what she was reading and lauded Marvel for reinventing its stories and characters. She also said she is super excited about the film.

"When I read the script for the first time, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers. And it’s the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent. They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films. And they’re not afraid to go there. So I’m super excited about what we did," Larson said.

Brie Larson drops BTS picture from The Marvels

Taking to her Instagram handle, Brie Larson made sure to keep the upcoming film's secrecy intact and shared a behind the scenes picture from The Marvels. She shared a photo of a chair labelled Carol Danvers. The Marvels is scheduled to release on 17 February 2023.

(Image: @brielarson/Instagram)