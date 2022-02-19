Brie Larson Shares BTS Pic From 'Captain Marvel 2' To Celebrate 1 Year Until Release

Brie Larson is all set to appear in the second instalment of the superhero film Captain Marvel, titled The Marvels. Larson's character Carol Danvers swooned audiences in her own solo film in 2019, and also went on to make a cameo appearance in Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, among other appearances. Larson's character is dubbed as a major player in the upcoming films of The Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans eagerly awaiting to see her in The Marvels.

With just a year left for the film's release, Brie shared a BTS picture from the project to mark the impending arrival. In true Marvel style, she made sure to keep the film's secrecy intact and shared a glimpse of her chair labelled as Carol Danvers. Her next MCU film is scheduled for release on February 17, 2023.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, February 11, Larson shared the BTS picture showcasing Larson's chair against a white backdrop. In the caption, she mentioned, "See you in a year, Carol. Take a look.

Fans couldn't control their excitement for the film, and dropped comments like "Excited", I can't wait", Welcome back queen", "Finally", among others.

The film, which was originally supposed to hit there's this November, has faced postponements due to some scheduling conflicts. Apart from Larson, Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, will also make an appearance in the film following her Ms Marvel debut. Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, will also return after first appearing in Captain Marvel as a child, and recently gaining powers in Marvel's WandaVision. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, while the screenplay has been penned by Megan McDonnell.

In an earlier appearance on Jess Cagle's podcast, Brie expressed excitement about the film and quipped that some 'really juicy things' were happening. She said, "Gosh. So much going on. A lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about. But boy oh boy, is it good! And you are going to be really excited about it.

