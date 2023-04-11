Britney Spears Calls Out Fitness Trainer For Body Shaming Her: She Pinched My Stomach...

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently called out a fitness trainer who told her to get into shape, to look like a younger version of herself. Spears said in an Instagram post that she spent looking for a trainer for two months. Upon finding the trainer, wrote Britney, she felt body shamed by her comments regarding her body.

Britney Spears, 41, wrote in the Instagram post that on her first meeting, the female fitness trainer pinched her stomach and legs in order to point out her chubbiness. Spears added that the trainer also told her that she needed to get her ‘younger body back.’ The …Baby One More Time singer revealed that she cried afterwards, and didn’t hire the trainer. She further said that she achieved her ideal physique all by herself and worked out for 45 minutes, three times a week.

"I took the time, two months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally… and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back,” said Spears. She added, “Why the hell did she do that??? It made me cry… I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself!!! I work out for 45 min, 3x a week… that’s it.” Check out her post below.

Britney Spears on feeling like a star

Britney Spears spoke about the time she felt “like a star” during an on-stage performance. She remembered her 2003 performance and shared a clip of it on Instagram. Spears performed her massive hit Toxic at the Gotham Hall, Midtown Manhattan show. The show was in promotion for her 2003 album The Zone.

She also previously added that she was in the music industry over the course of half her life. During that time, Britney Spears headlined over 10 tours. However, she critiqued the experience by saying that while it’s fun at first, the experience of being in another city feels “pretty draining.”