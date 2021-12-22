Britney Spears' Dad Asks Her To Pay Off Legal Fees After Conservatorship Termination

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears recently asked the pop star's estate to continue paying his legal fees and even filed a petition in the court for the same. However, the singer's attorney called it an 'abomination.' In the documents obtained by Variety, Jamie Spears requested the court's confirmation, authorization and direction for the estate of Britney Spears to pay the attorneys who were participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up the conservatorship.

Britney Spears' father seeks to court to let his daughter pay his legal fee

During the entire 13 years of conservatorship, Britney's estate paid for Jamie Spears' legal bills and it was revealed that the latter's attorney charges around $1,200 per hour. The 27-page petition, obtained by the outlet, seek a prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees in order to ensure the Conservatorship can be wounded up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life.

The petition further stated how Jamie stepped up to protect his daughter in 2008 and stepped into the role of Co-Conservator when Britney was unquestionably incapacitated and victimized by persons seeking to take advantage of her incapacity and added that he dedicated himself to protecting his daughter’s health and her estate as he has done her whole life while keeping opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay.

On the other hand, as the petition was filed by Jamie's attorney, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, issued a statement referring to the petition as an abomination. It was also mentioned that as the conservatorship had been terminated and Mr Spears was suspended ignominiously, his petition was not only legally meritless, it was an abomination. "Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does," he added.

