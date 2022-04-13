Britney Spears' Ex-husband Kevin Federline Congratulates Her & Sam Asghari For Pregnancy

Wishes are pouring in for pop star Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari, who are expecting their first child together. While their recent pregnancy announcement saw a lot of fans and fellow celebrities sending best wishes to the couple, Britney's former husband Kevin Federline has also reacted to the news. Releasing a statement via his attorney Mark Kaplan, Kevin wished Britney a 'healthy pregnancy', while also congratulating her and Sam Asghari for their upcoming parenthood.

Britney Spears' ex congratulates her & Sam Asghari on pregnancy announcement

As per E!, the statement released by Kevin via his lawyer states, "Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together."

For the uninitiated, Britney and Kevin Federline share two sons together: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, a few months after dating, They eventually parted ways and filed for divorce in September 2006. Previously, Kevin's attorney has also issued a statement with regards to Spears' conservatorship, where he expressed hope of their children having a solid relationship with their mother.

Britney Spears reveals she's 'having a baby'

Taking to her Instagram handle recently to share the news, the songstress wrote, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back," and added," I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly. " She continued, "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

On the other hand, Sam Asghari also penned an emotional note on fatherhood. He mentioned, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do." Sam and Britney have been together for more than five years. The duo first met on the set of her Slumber Party music video.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SAMASGHARI/ AP)