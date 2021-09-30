Britney Spears is finally free from the legal battle against father Jamie Spears after Judge Brenda Penny suspended the latter as the pop star's estate conservator. As per People, the victory comes a week after the singer's legal aid Mathew Rosengart put a request for Jamie's suspension as well as 13 years post the Toxic singer was put under a conservatorship.

Now, her fiance Sam Asghari couldn't contain his excitement about the incident and took to his Instagram stories, uploading congratulatory posts for Brtiney. Hailing her as a 'lioness', Asghari lauded her fans for constant support. Following Jamie's suspension, John Zabel, an accountant has been appointed as a temporary conservator until December 31.

Sam Asghari celebrates Jamie Spears' suspension

Taking to his Instagram handle right after Brenda Penny's decision, which the latter described being 'in the best interest of the conservatee', the 27-year-old fitness trainer uploaded a string of stories, which began with "Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!". He also added a photo of himself giving a pink rose to Spears, followed by a monochrome photo of a lion, along with a caption, "She did this. Her fan base is called the army for a reason". He has also been sharing posts from Brtiney's fan pages, with people holding 'Free Britney' placards and celebrating her victory.

In June, Britney spoke publicly against her conservatorship, accusing Jamie of abuse, adding that the latter prevented her from doing things she likes, including getting married and having more children. Britney and Asghari, who have been dating for years, also marked their engagement amid the conservatorship battle earlier this month. Announcing their engagement, Britney shared a video clip in which she can be seen wearing a full-sleeved pink coloured top while flaunting her diamond ring. Caressing Asghari, Britney mentioned in the caption that she couldn't believe the moment and added many diamond ring emojis along with it.

In the past, Spears married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004, only for a brief time. The singer-songwriter has also been married to Kevin Federline, who are parents to sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. The duo filed for divorce in 2006 after two years.

Image: AP