Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims Jamie Continued To Harass Singer After Conservatorship Ended

As Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears earlier created a buzz on the internet when he asked the pop star's estate to continue paying his legal fees and filed a petition in the court for the same, the pop star's attorney called it an 'abomination.' However, it was recently claimed by the attorney of Britney Spears that her father is still "harass, intimidate and bully" the singer after her conservatorship ended last year.

According to the reports by Yahoo Entertainment, it was recently revealed that Britney Spears's attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart filed legal papers against Jaime Spears for seeking confidential private investigator files and other documents. The attorney also accuses him of not attending three depositions while demanding him to "submit the final accounting" and leave his daughter alone and move on.

Adding to it, it was revealed that Britney Spears' attorney argued over Jamie Spears' access to the confidential records and documents as he was no longer a conservator and had no relationship with his daughter. Furthermore, the document also revealed how Britney's father was "stonewalling" her team's efforts while accusing him of continuing to hide and obstruct.

The document further read, "He should cooperate and tell the truth rather than obfuscating and stonewalling. He should waive the Fifth Amendment. He should properly and professionally transfer all files (including all communications with his counsel during the conservatorship); he should answer all questions regarding his administration of the conservatorship, including regarding his activities in concert with Tri Star Sports & Entertainment ("Tri Star") and Black Box Security, Inc.; and he should appear promptly for his deposition rather than hiding. He should then finish his final ministerial duties, submit the final accounting, leave his daughter alone, and move on. This is what a father who truly 'loved' his daughter would do."

Earlier, as Britney's estate paid for Jamie Spears' legal bills, it was revealed that the latter's attorney charges around $1,200 per hour. The 27-page petition, obtained by Variety, seek a prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees in order to ensure the Conservatorship can be wounded up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life.

The petition read, “Jamie stepped up to protect his daughter in 2008 and stepped into the role of Co-Conservator when Britney was unquestionably incapacitated and victimized by persons seeking to take advantage of her incapacity and dedicated himself to protecting his daughter’s health and her estate as he has done her whole life while keeping opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay."

