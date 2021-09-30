Britney Spears On 'cloud 9' As She Flies Plane After Conservatorship Victory; Shares Video

Britney Spears is literally on 'cloud 9' after her legal victory against father Jamie Spears, who has been suspended as her conservator after a 13-year legal arrangement. The star, whose victory is being celebrated by her fans and fiance Sam Asghari on social media, uploaded a video of herself flying a plane, shortly after her conservatorship hearing. The actor can be seen in a celebratory mood, as she takes charge of the plane with a co-pilot imparting instructions.

The end of Jamie's conservatorship comes after Judge Brenda Penny suspended Spears Sr, 'in the best interest of the conservatee', as per People reports. Expressing her excitement about flying a 'prop plane' for the first time, the Toxic singer told her fans that new pictures are 'coming soon'.

Britney Spears on 'cloud 9' as she flies a plane

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, September 30, Britney uploaded two videos and a photo showcasing the breathtaking views as she learns to fly a plane. For the caption, she wrote," On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!! Geez I was scared!!! Pssss bringing the ship. home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon!!!!" Take a look.

Her fans poured in several heartfelt comments, hailing the 'Queen' for her victory, One user wrote, "IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU YOUR VOICE WAS FINALLY HEARD", while another commented," Freedom is awaiting Brit!!! You can fly anywhere without permission! we love you Britney."

Her fiance Sam Aghari also lauded her, mentioning "She did it." The 27-year-old fitness trainer called Britney a 'lioness' and shared congratulatory posts, one of which saw him giving a pink rose to Spears. Spears' army of fans has also been expressing support by holding 'Love' placards and singing celebratory hymns after the court's verdict came out.

The decision of Jamie Spears' suspension will be followed by the appointment of John Zabel, an accountant, who will serve as a temporary conservator till December 31. The verdict also comes a week post her legal aid Mathew Rosengart put a request for Jamie's suspension as well as 13 years post the American singer was put under a conservatorship.

(IMAGE: AP)