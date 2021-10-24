Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Reveals Parents Forced Her To Abort First Child

Grammy-winning singer Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears was in the headlines for the past few months. Jamie Lynn was accused by Britney's fans who feel Jamie has been using Britney to earn some bucks from her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said. While the book is yet to be launched, some snippets and shocking revelations from Lynn's life has already come up.

As per some excerpts obtained by TMZ, Jamie Lynn is all set to make some revelations about her parents and family in her new book. Jamie Lynn had spilt beans on how she was raised and even revealed her parents pushed her for abortion when she got pregnant at 16. In her book, Jamie Lynn Spears got vocal about the ill-treatment she received from her parents. She revealed she did not break the news about her pregnancy to anyone but her close circle. However, the only solution that came from her parents' side was abortion.

She wrote people from her inner circle "came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea. 'It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don't know what you're. There are pills tou can take. We can help you take care of this problem. I know a doctor.'" "Everyone around me just wanted to make this issue disappear,"

Jamie Lynn reveals she was not allowed to speak with her sister

The 30-year-old actor claimed everyone around her thought termination was the best solution to the problem. Further, the Zoey 101 actor revealed her phone was taken away to stop her from communicating with anyone. She also claimed she was not allowed to tell her elder sister, Britney Spears, about the same. The actor wrote she needed her sister the most in her hard time, but was unable to reach out to her. She also revealed she got into a fight with her father Jamie Spears. As a result, Jamie Lynn signed a deal with a magazine to break her pregnancy story and give them the first picture of her baby. Jamie conceived her firstborn with her ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge.

Britney Spears conservatorship battle

Britney Spears 13-year-long conservatorship battle against her father Jamie ended a few weeks ago. After Jamie Spears was removed from her conservatorship, Jodi Montgomery was given a temporary charge. Britney is currently leading a free and happy life with her partner Sam Asghari.

Image: AP