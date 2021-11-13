Broadway's 'Chicken & Biscuits' To End Due To COVID; Priyanka, Nick Share The 'tough News'

Broadway returned to New York City after the longest halt in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the latest outbreak of the Coronavirus did not let one of the Broadway shows, Chicken & Biscuits, have a smooth run. Due to an undisclosed number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew of the show, the producers' team, which also included Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, announced the show would permanently close by the end of the month. Chicken & Biscuits was the first Broadway venture of the International star Priyanka Chopra. Marking the show coming to an end, Priyanka Chopra was seemingly upset as she called the news 'tough' to be shared.

Taking to her IG stories, Priyanka wrote, "As of today, Chicken & Biscuits has made the difficult decision to suspend performances. Tough news to share but the health and safety of the company is the most important. This show is special beyond words and its incredible and inspirational creative team has already highlighted a bipoc production in unprecedented ways. Nick Jonas and I are so proud to have a small part in this incredible story." "Be sure to see the show while it's on! You don't want to miss this!," the Citadel star further quipped.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas was also disheartened with the show's end. The singer began his career with Broadway and has been a part of it for years. He shared a similar note via social media.

Why did Chicken & Biscuits end early?

The show producers, on Friday, November 12, announced they had to take the decision to close the show keeping the health and safety of the company. They announced the show would resume on November 19. Moreover, it will conclude its final performance on November 28. The statement read, "The health and safety of our company must be Paramount. We have made the difficult decision to suspend performances through Thursday, November 18, so that the entire company can assuredly return in great form and health on Friday, November 19. Due to the significant financial impact of the show cancellations, CHICKEN & BISCUITS will need to play the final performance of its Broadway engagement on Sunday, November 28."

Image: AP