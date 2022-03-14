'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz Says She Recorded 'Encanto' Song While In Labour

The latest Disney animated film Encanto became the talk of the town ever since it was released in November, last year. The film got its netizens enchanted with its magical and musical theme in no time. While the film is receiving numerous awards and bagging nominations, it surely took a lot of effort from its cast to make the movie a hit as they made sure to work with complete dedication. Too much dedication that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz recorded one of the songs while being in labour with her first child.

In a recent interview with Variety, Stephanie Beatriz revealed she was in labour when she was recording the song Waiting On A Miracle for Encanto. The actor stated she did not want to freak anybody out at Disney, which is why she did not tell anyone about her contractions. Beatriz voiced Mirabel, the powerless member of the Madrigal family, in the movie. Stephanie Beatriz gave birth to her first child, daughter Rosaline, the next day of recording.

She said, "I didn't want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn't want anyone to freak out. But I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day." "I was like, 'Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before (the baby) comes!" she added.

The news came as a shock to film director Bryon Howard as well. The director joked they know Beatriz was "very" ready to have the child. However, they did not know she was "almost" ready. Howard said, "We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby. But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready."

More about Encanto

Encanto is a family musical animated film by Disney. It follows the life of the Madrigal family, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place known as Encanto. Every child in the family is blessed with a unique gift, except Mirabel. However, she becomes the family's last hope when they find the magic surrounding their charmed place is in danger. The film is nominated for the Academy Award for the Best Feature Film and the Best Music (Original Score).

Image: Instagram/@stephaniebeatriz/@encantomovie