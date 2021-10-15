'Bruised': Netflix Releases First Trailer For Halle Berry's Directorial Debut; Watch

Netflix has released the first trailer of Halle Berry starrer Bruised, which also marks the actor's directorial debut. The Oscar-winning actor will be seen as Jackie Justice, a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter who embarks on reclaiming her lost title and honour. She then comes face-to-face with one of MMA's rising stars, while dealing with the return of her 6-year-old son she gave up as an infant.

The sports drama has a screenplay by Michelle Rosenfarb, while Basil Iwanyk is onboard as one of the producers. Apart from Berry, the film also stars Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in pivotal roles. The film, which also premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, is set to release on Netflix on November 24, 2021.

Halle Berry's Bruised trailer out

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 14, Berry unveiled the two-minute clip with a caption, "The fight begins. Can’t wait to share my labour of love with the world[sic]." The clip opens up with two boys recognizing Barry and saying, "That's Jackie Justice right? She used to be famous." It then pans to Jackie reflecting upon her past life, raging in anger. A life-changing event comes when she sees the 6-year-old she gave up as an infant waiting at her doorstep. She then imbibes the motivation to redeem her lost glory by indulging in a match organised by her manager and boyfriend, Desi.

The trailer showcases her relentless spirit in fighting her demons, as she goes up against the fiercest MMA fighter, becoming the focal point of attention after her victory.

Take a look:

The film is bankrolled by Brad Feinstein, Guymon Casady, Linda Gottlieb, Erica Lee, Gillian G Hormel, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Terry Douglas. It is slated to release in select theatres on November 17 before premiering on the streaming giant later next week on November 24.

Apart from Bruised, Berry will also be seen in the science fiction film titled Moonfall, which also stars Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer in pivotal roles. She also has another science-fiction drama directed by Matthew Charman, titled The Mothership in the pipeline.

(Image: @HALLE BERRY/Instagram)