BTS V Blushes After Fan Sends A Love Note To The K-pop Idol | WATCH

BTS singer Kim Taehyung aka V has been on a roll ever since the K-pop band went on a hiatus. Recently, the artist appeared on the variety show titled Jinny's kitchen and charmed the viewers with his adorable onscreen personality. During the latest episode of the show, BTS' V looked flustered after receiving a fan's note and won hearts on the Internet. In the clip, several people were invited to the kitchen and one of them turned out to be an ARMY.

After the fan recognised Kim Taehyung, she went gaga over it and left behind a love note for the singer, which was later discovered by Choi Woo Shik and Lee Seo Jin while they were cleaning. The note was then passed over to BTS' V, who read it and started blushing on the spot.

As soon as V read the short note, the video went back and showed how the female fan wrote "I love you so much, Kim Taehyung" with a heart towards the end. The piece of paper became the major spotlight of the show and caught Taehuyng's complete attention. After the episode ended, V's reaction surfaced online and social media users praised the fan for expressing her love in a respectful manner.

If I went to #JinnysKitchen I would’ve done the same ngl #TaehyungOnJinnysKitchen pic.twitter.com/vBeldFXBTR — Prime Video Singapore (@primevideosg) March 11, 2023

BTS V work front

Apart from being a member of the popular boy band BTS, singer V has also pursued his career as an actor. In 2023, his show Seojin's premiered and fans loved to see his onscreen appearance. However, he started his acting career in 2016 after he bagged a supporting role in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior. He was also featured in the show titled In the Soop and recently he was seen at a cooking-travel show named Jinny's Kitchen.