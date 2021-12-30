Business Manager Of Kardashian Family & Other Stars Murdered; Boyfriend Arrested

A business manager named Angela Kukawski, based in Los Angeles, who worked with the celebrity Kardashian family and rapper Nicky Minaj, passed away under mysterious circumstances recently. The 55-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Los Angeles. The police alleged that she was murdered.

Her boyfriend, Jason Barker, has been arrested on suspicion of the murder. He has been charged with counts of murder and torture.

Kukawski had been reported missing from Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles since December 22. The Los Angeles Police Department and Simi Valley Police found her dead inside the trunk of a car parked on the street of 1500 block of Patricia Ave of Los Angeles. She had stab wounds on her body.

The police said her 49-year-old boyfriend Jason Barker was arrested on suspicion of the murder on Tuesday. Murder and torture charges were filed against him by the Los Angeles Country District Attorney's Office.

He has been lodged at the Van Nuys Jail, the police said. He was being held in jail on more than $3 million for the bail. The police said that as per the detectives, Barker murdered her inside their Sherman Oaks residence, put her in the car, and then drove her to Simi Valley. He then parked the car and left. Barker tortured her with a knife before her death, a criminal complaint from Los Angeles County prosecutors alleged.

He has still not responded to the charges or submitted his plea regarding his arrest. The authorities said the detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating the case.

Kukawski was an employee of Boulevard Management, based in Woodland Hills in Los Angeles, and among her clients were some high-profile names like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Offset, Nicky Minaj, the estate of Tupac Shakur, other others.

The company mourned the loss with a statement, “We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” Todd Bozick of Boulevard Management said in a statement.

“Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her."

