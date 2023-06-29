Caitlyn Jenner Admits Not Being 'perfect' Step-parent To Khloe Kardashian In Emotional Not

Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's relationship has been through its highs and lows, much of which has been in the public eye. Jenner and Kardashian were allegedly going through a rift at the time of the former's divorce with Kris Jenner. The two however, have worked out their issues and seem to be pursuing a warm relationship at the moment.

3 things you need to know

Caitlyn Jenner was previously known as Bruce Jenner, before she transitioned.

Jenner is the biological father of the Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall.

Caitlyn Jenner's marriage to Kris Jenner (when she was formerly Bruce), puts her in a step-parent relationship to the Kardashian siblings, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

Caitlyn Jenner admits being a flawed step-parent



Caitlyn Jenner took to her Instagram handle to share a birthday wish for step-daughter Khloe Kardashian. In the wish, Caitlyn admitted to being a flawed step-parent. She admitted to not being "perfect" but nonetheless expressed her love and appreciation for step-daughter Khloe. The post carried a lovely picture of Khloe and Caitlyn (from when she used to be Bruce Jenner) at the former's wedding to first husband Lamar Odom.

(Caitlyn Jenner's birthday wish for Khloe Kardashian | Image: caitlynjenner/Instagram)



Caitlyn also shares how being a step-father to Khloe has been one of her life's biggest blessings, bestowed upon her through her former marriage to Kris Jenner. She also revealed how she had a made a promise to Khloe's biological father, Robert Kardashian (Kris Jenner's first husband) to always be there for his 4 kids. Robert Kardashian had passed away in 2003 leaving Caitlyn (Bruce at the time), as Kardashian's 4 kids' primary father figure.

Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's tumultuous relationship



Jenner and Kardashian were allegedly in a rift following the former coming out as transgender, a mere month after having finalised a divorce with Kris Jenner. The two had shared a rather warm friendship as was evident from their time on the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While Caitlyn did not feel supported by Khloe during her phase of transition, Khloe admittedly felt alienated from her during the same time. The two however, appear to have worked out their differences.