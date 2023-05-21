Did Khloe Kardashian's BFF Accidentally Reveal The Name Of Reality TV Star's Son?

Khloe Kardashian's best friend named Malika Haqq accidentally revealed the name of the reality TV star and Tristan Thompson's 9-month-old son. Khloe recently took to her Instagram handle to drop two photos of herself cradling her little one, whose face was away from the camera. While fans showered love on the star, her friend's comment caused a stir in the comments section.

"In my best Kim K voice," wrote Khloe while sharing photos with her baby boy. Malika was quick to respond and she wrote, "Go Tate!" in the comments section. Meanwhile, several fans were left shocked by the name reveal and one of them wrote, "Tate?? Name spoiler." "did you just reveal his name before the premier??" wrote another fan. "Wow that’s Tristian’s head but I hope he had mommy’s heart," commented a user. Check the post below.

Khloe Kardashian's sweet note for True

Khloe Kardashian penned a sweet note for True after she turned five. She wrote, "True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years. I must’ve done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls. I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with. Now my sweet baby is 5 🥹 I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you." Check the entire post below.

More on Khloe Kardashian's son

While Khloe Kardashian's friend Malika's comment did not go unnoticed, fans urged her to finally make the announcement. Earlier, Khloe dropped a hint that her son's name starts with a T. Also, it was reported that she has named her child Tatum Robert Thompson as a tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian. Khloe and Tristan welcomed their baby boy through a surrogate mother.