Caitlyn Jenner Confesses That She Doesn’t Know Any Of Kanye West’s Songs

The 70-year-old former Olympian turned celebrity Caitlyn Jenner invited trouble for herself at home after confessing on her TV show "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!," that she is not familiar with any of her son-in-law Kanye West’s songs. It was revealed when the star was taking part in the Critterella pantomime as the Fairy Godmother. Off-stage narrator Kate Garraway said that Caitlyn would enter singing her favourite Kanye West song, to which Caitlyn awkwardly replied, “Unfortunately, I don’t know any Kanye West songs." She shockingly said to Nadine Coyle. “I'm going to get into so much trouble when I get home!”

The rapper has been married to Caitlyn's stepdaughter Kim Kardashian for five years. There’s already been much drama with her step-family. Caitlyn turned heads when upon admitting that she hadn’t spoken to Khloe Kardashian in ‘five or six years.’ The actor's comment backfired as people on social media slammed her by calling her a “Royal garbage of entertainment!". A Twitter user said "Caitlyn Jenner is the worst of the whole family,” while another told her to “check that remark at the door”.

Caitlyn stealing food

In a recent incident that took place on the popular television show "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!", Caitlyn Jenner was captured on camera stealing food and taking it back to her camp for Ian Wright. According to the rules of the game if you are unable to win sufficient stars you will not get enough food to eat in the camp. The campers were unable to get all 12 stars in their event that meant that three of them would have to go hungry. But in the end, Jenner stole some corn from the corn cob and secretly left it beside Ian after the group returned back to the camp. The fans loved the conspiracy play out in the show and praised Jenner’s actions on Twitter.

