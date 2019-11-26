Caitlyn Jenner Caught Stealing Food For Ian Wright On I'm A Celebrity

There is a new emerging controversy surrounding the popular television show 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here', after Caitlyn Jenner was captured on camera stealing food and taking it back to her camp for Ian Wright. In the show, the participants have to win various tasks in order to win sufficient food for their survival at the camp.

Three campers without food

In the latest updates Caitlyn Jenner, a 70-year-old reality TV star plotted a strategy to steal some food and take it back to the campsite for Ian Wright after their team failed to win all the 12 stars at the Bushtucker Trial. The campers won 9 stars which left three of them without food according to the rules of the game.

According to the game format, the teams were fighting to win themselves a roast dinner but were unable to bag the last three stars, which meant that three participants Wrighty, Cliff Parisi, and Andy Whyment had to survive on rice and beans. But in the end, Jenner stole some corn from the corn cob and secretly left it beside Ian after the group returned back to the camp.

Ian Wright, the 56-year-old Arsenal legend secretly ate the corn and no one in the group got to know about it. Jenner, in his interview with the Bush Telegraph, gave a diplomatic reply saying that there was a possibility that some of the leftovers reached the campsite but nobody knows about it, nor there is any evidence to prove the same.

I hope she doesnt get punished😳😂 — Jack Meddings (@JackMeddings6) November 25, 2019

Will there be a consequence for this? The last trial was so unfair, not enough time to be completed at all. The crab too big for the first box, fixed trial to cause conflict. Very disappointed in the show for it. — Janelle Sanders (@JanelleintheUK) November 25, 2019

However, the incident was captured on the camera, the host of the show Ant and Dec revealed that even they spotted Jenner stealing food for Ian. However, they might get punished for this infringement. However, the fans loved the conspiracy play out in the show and praises Jenner’s actions on Twitter.

