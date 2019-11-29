Kim Kardashian Swiftly Shuts Down Rumours Of Kanye Disowning Two Of Their Children

Kanye West was in headlines recently because there were rumours surrounding that Kanye had decided to disown two of his kids, Chicago West and Psalm West, which he conceived through surrogacy. Reportedly, Kanye has utter faith in his religion and according to the rapper, the process of surrogacy is ‘against God’s will.’ A source told a daily that Kanye said only North and Saint are his only true kids and after hearing this, Kim reportedly could not believe her ears when he said so.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian And Kanye West To Disown Their Two Kids Born Via Surrogate?

But, recently Kim Kardashian swept all the rumours under the carpet but posting two pictures on her social media. On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Kim took to her Instagram handle to post two adorable pictures. In the first picture, Kim is seen posing with three of her children, namely North West, Saint West, and Chicago West. In the second picture which she posted, daddy Kanye was holding their 5-months-old baby boy Psalm West in his arms and their fans were quick to go smitten by the image. Kim captioned both the images writing, “So thankful for all of my babies”.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wardrobe Proves They Are The Most Stylish Hollywood Couple

Just like sister Kim, both Kourtney and Khloe also took to her Instagram profiles to share pictures with their children on the occasion of thanksgiving. Check them out here:

Also Read | Kim Kardashian West Shares Unique Way Of Savouring M&M's Chocolates

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Teams Up With Family To Help Needy For Thanksgiving

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.