Cameron Diaz Is Loving Motherhood, Says Baby Raddix Is 'the Best Thing That Ever Happened'

The former American actor-model, Cameron Diaz opened up about being a parent on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. During her interaction with Jimmy Fallon, Cameron expressed her thoughts on being a new mom and said her 6-month old daughter, Raddix is "the best thing that ever happened" to her and Benji Madden. The Other Woman actor also explained to Jimmy how 'fast' her daughter is growing and now understands what her friends meant when they asked her to cherish this time.

Cameron and Benji are loving parenthood

During Wednesday's broadcast of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cameron Diaz spoke about motherhood and gushed to host Fallon, expressing that it has been 'heaven'. She also explained how fast daughter Raddix is growing as she stated that there are leaps and bounds every single day and how she's not the baby she was yesterday. She continued saying while yesterday is gone and today's a new day, similarly tomorrow will also be a new day and her daughter will be a completely different baby.

Furthermore, she shared how gratifying and amazing it is to see Raddix grow, and being a part of her journey. The 47-year old also revealed how happy she and husband Benji are, as she stated it's the best thing that ever happened to both of them. Later, Diaz shed some light on how her taste in music has changed after becoming a mother. Although hubby Benj is a musician and has been penning several songs for her baby girl, the love birds, who got married in 2015, have admittedly been jamming to children's music these days, revealed Cameron. Elaborating more about the same, the actor-model added saying they play 'Baby Shark', 'Elmo's Song' and 'Sesame Street' on loop and her 6-month-old loves it as she has quite the knack for rhythm.

The couple had announced Raddix's birth on January 3, via Instagram. According to reports of an American magazine, a source revealed that despite everything that's going on around the world, Diaz and Madden are having the best year as a family and the duo is the perfect team, who's loving parenthood. The source also shared that they have been sticking close to home and have been spending time with the musician's twin brother, Joel, and wife Nicole Richie.

