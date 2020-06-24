Shikha Singh Opens Up About Experiencing Motherhood; Talks About 'Kumkum Bhagya'

Television actor Shikha Singh and her husband Karan Shah were recently blessed with a baby girl who was named Alayna Singh Shah. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor revealed details about how her motherhood experience has been so far. She also spoke about her famous show Kumkum Bhagya and how blessed she feels to be a part of it.

Shikha Singh on becoming a mother

Shikha Singh gave birth to a baby girl on June 17, 2020, amidst the Coronavirus related lockdown situation in the country. The actor recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal about the new phase of her life and how she has been feeling about it. Shikha Singh revealed that she and her daughter are doing well and have now returned home. The baby girl has been named Alayna, which means ray of hope, beauty, and a dear child. In terms of motherhood, she said that not many things have changed after welcoming the new member in their family.

The only difference that she feels is in the case of her sleep schedule which is a little messed up and hence she feels sleep deprived. Shikha Singh also spoke about her experience with the delivery amidst the Coronavirus related lockdown. She revealed in the interview that the entire process went smoothly as they were both mostly settled at home. She said that the couple enjoys each other’s company a lot and hence staying at home during the period was not tough at all.

Shikha Singh also spoke about her much-loved show Kumkum Bhagya and the many things that she has gained from it. She said that the show has been very close to her heart and she has met quite a few amazing co-stars through the show. She expressed her gratitude over being able to play the antagonist on a show for around six years, which is a huge period of time. Shikha Singh also said that playing the antagonist in a serial does come with a bit of stereotype. She stated in the interview that most of the times, the audience associates the actor with the particular role that they played.

