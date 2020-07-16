Sunny Leone Celebrates Three Years Of Motherhood, Pens Heartfelt Note For Daughter Nisha

It seems that Sunny Leone is embracing motherhood as she celebrates daughter Nisha Weber’s ‘Gotcha Day’ with husband Daniel Weber and children Asher and Noah. It has been three years since the actress adopted Nisha and became parents for the first time. Sunny shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the celebration where the entire family can be seen happily posing together. Apart from the pictures, Sunny also penned an emotional note for her daughter and expressed her love towards her.

Sunny Leone pens heart-warming note for daughter Nisha

In the pictures, Sunny shared a glimpse of the fun moments that the entire family spent with Nisha all these three years. In one of the photos, a cute and adorable Nisha can be seen posing with her grandmother. In another, she can be seen happily posing with her parents from one of their trips abroad. While penning her love for her daughter, the Laila Main Laila dancer wrote that three years ago the little one chose the couple as her mother and father to take off her.

Sunny further wrote that the moment she laid her eyes on Nisha since then she was her daughter. As Sunny looks at her daughter, she feels see a glimpse of the strong independent woman that Nisha will be in time to come. At last, the actress concluded her post and wrote, “You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy every day!!” Her husband Daniel also expressed his love for his daughter and called her “a gift of god.” The doting father also shared similar pictures on Instagram and wrote that she is the most special human being the actor has ever met. He called himself the luckiest person to consider the little one as his daughter.

The couple became parents to their biological children, Asher and Noah, in 2018. They had them through surrogacy. While sharing the news with their friends and fans on social media then, Sunny wrote, “We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years, our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber, and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone.”

(Image credit: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

