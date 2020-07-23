Cameron Diaz And BFF Katherine Power Launch Their Vegan Wine Brand Called 'Avaline'

Hollywood actor Cameron Diaz and fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power have recently launched a vegan wine brand in the United Stated called Avaline. Marketed as a clean wine brand, Avaline is launching a white and a rosé edition. In Spain, Avaline White is described as a dry wine with a crisp finish. Rosé of the brand is reportedly light and new with melon and zest notes and is made in France.

During a recent Instagram session, Cameron revealed that she enjoyed wine for so many years and has never questioned it. She also said that she thought that it was the most responsible alcohol choice as it was made with fermented grapes but she had no idea of the process.

The Bad Teacher actor further added that during the initial conversations with her BFF and co-owner Katherine, they spoke about making a cleaner wine. They then discussed 'what are we going to add to it?’ but soon realised that it wasn't what they added, but is about what one didn't add.

The actor also revealed that most wine is not made with organic grapes and is manipulated with over 70 different additives. She further added that when they began asking for clean or organic wines at grocery stores, restaurants and hotels, all they got was ‘eye-rolls.’ Cameron went on to say that their main goal is to increase the prevalence of clean or organic wine in the market and also making it available where their consumers are already shopping. Watch the video below.

Also read | I'm Never Gonna Say Never: Cameron Diaz On Acting Comeback

More about the wine

According to reports, Diaz and Power spent time educating themselves on winemaking, discovering the horrendous behind the scenes of the process. During an interview with a news portal, she revealed that the process starts in the vineyard, with the land, with how the grapes are cared for from the moment they come onto the vine. She also revealed that if one is not drinking wine with organically grown grapes, then they are drinking pesticides and it’s nothing one wants inside of them.

As per reports, both the wines retail at $24 a bottle. It is also reported that Avaline wines are made from organic grapes that are processed without synthetic pesticides and do not contain any chemical ingredients, added sugars, colours or concentrate.

Also read | Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Welcoming First Child, Says 'I Love Being A Mother'

Also read | Cameron Diaz To Be Selective About Work, Wants To Focus On Her Baby

Also read | Brad Pitt's 'Being John Malkovich' Interesting Facts And Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.