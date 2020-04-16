Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Welcoming First Child, Says 'I Love Being A Mother'

Actor Cameron Diaz recently in an Instagram Live session talked about being a new mother. Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child on January 4, 2020. This is the first time Diaz talked about motherhood. The couple has not yet posted any pictures of their baby girl on social media.

Cameron Diaz opens up about being a new mom

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden shocked the world when they announced that they have welcomed their first child together. The couple announced the birth of their daughter Raddix Madden in an Instagram post. But the couple did not post any pictures of their baby girl with this announcement.

But now in a recent Instagram Live session, Cameron Diaz opened up about being a new mother for the first time. The Knight & Day participated in this Instagram Live session with her friend and Who What Wear founder Katherine Power. During the session, Diaz said that she loves “being a mother”. She also further added it is the best part of her life.

Talking about welcoming Raddix with her husband, Cameron Diaz revealed that she is lucky to be a parent with Benji and they are also having the “best time” while being parents to their baby girl. Diaz is currently self-quarantining with her husband and daughter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, she praised her husband Benji Madden and called him an “amazing” father.

In the Instagram Live session, Cameron Diaz also detailed her daily schedule as a mother. She said that she is either cooking, cleaning, taking care of her baby and usually all of it at the same time. She also that a glass of wine is her “wind down for the day”. She also said that her husband puts her down to sleep and she finds herself “lucky” that he is her baby’s father.

