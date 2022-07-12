Cameron Diaz is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. Over the years, Diaz has managed to enjoy a massive fanbase for her impressive craft. From The Mask to Charlie's Angels, the actor's filmographic resume has some of Hollywood's biggest blockbuster films. However, the actor's journey to fame was not that smooth.

Cameron Diaz recently made a shocking revelation that stunned all her fans. The What Happens in Vegas actor shared that she unwittingly served as a drug 'mule' before landing on to her breakthrough role alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask.

Actor Cameron Diaz reveals she was a 'drug mule'

In her Second Life podcast last week, Cameron Diaz opened up about the initial struggle days of her modelling career in Paris. The 49-year-old actor revealed that when she moved to Paris to pursue her modelling career, she was facing a hard time finding work for herself. After which she unknowingly got involved in some illegal activity. Diaz told podcast host Hillary Kerr-

"I was there a full year and didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life." Diaz continued, "Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco — I swear to God."

She revealed that she was given a suitcase that the agency claimed had modelling costumes but she was shocked to discover that it had no costumes and she was unknowingly being a part of some illegal activity. Diaz said-

"It was like early '90s. They gave me a suitcase that was locked that had my ‘costumes’ in it — quote, unquote."

When the Morocco official asked her to show the suitcase, she eventually told them it was not her as she suspected that something is fishy with the suitcase. Diaz added-

"All of the calculations in my head went running back, like 'what the f*** is in this suitcase?' I'm this blond-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it's the '90s, I'm wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down, and this is really unsafe." She concluded, "That was the only job I got in Paris"

For the unversed, after that experience, she was approached by a casting agent in Los Angeles and then ended up being a part of The Mask. She then went on to become a big star in Hollywood and starred in several projects including Being John Malkovich, There’s Something About Mary, The Holiday, What Happens in Vegas, and many other films.

Image: Instagram@camerondiaz