Is Cameron Diaz Coming Out Of Retirement? Actor Jamie Foxx Gives Major Update

Cameron Diaz is among the notable American actors who have garnered massive love and appreciation from her fans during his decade-long career in the film industry. After being away from the big screen for around 6-7 years, she is planning to unretire with an upcoming action-comedy film. Read further ahead to know how Jamie Foxx unveiled the news to everyone by sharing an audio clip of Cameron Diaz.

Jamie Foxx confirms Cameron Diaz's return to films

Actor Jamie Foxx recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared an audio clip in which he can be heard talking to Cameron Diaz about her return to films. While speaking to her, he tells Diaz that he can take someone on the call with them to help her figure out how to unretire. He then takes film director Tom Brady on call who convinces Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement.

In the caption, Jamie Foxx apologises to Diaz for making their phone call public and teases her by saying that she cannot back out from the project anymore. Stating further, he also informed everyone that he and Cameron will be seen in the upcoming action comedy film Back in Action and added that the production of the movie will begin later this year.

Soon after Jamie Foxx released his chat with Cameron Diaz, the latter took to her official Instagram handle and reshared Jamie Foxx’s post to her Instagram stories and stated that only he could get her back in action. Sharing her excitement for the film, she exclaimed that she couldn't wait as it is going to be a blast. Here’s what she posted-

Earlier, Cameron Diaz reflected on how she endured misogyny in Hollywood for years and added that it was a normal aspect of the industry in the 1990s and 2000s. "I certainly didn't do as much as could be done now because of the awareness of everybody, you know, sort of like the #MeToo. I just go back to the trap of it all, especially in our society, like what we value, what we think is important. I am absolutely a victim of all of the societal objectification and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times," she said during host and RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast on International Women's Day.

Image: AP