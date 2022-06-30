Last Updated:

Is Cameron Diaz Coming Out Of Retirement? Actor Jamie Foxx Gives Major Update

Taking to his Instagram account, Jamie Foxx recently dropped an audio clip as proof that Cameron Diaz is finally coming out of retirement. Read further ahead.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Cameron Diaz

Image: AP


Cameron Diaz is among the notable American actors who have garnered massive love and appreciation from her fans during his decade-long career in the film industry. After being away from the big screen for around 6-7 years, she is planning to unretire with an upcoming action-comedy film. Read further ahead to know how Jamie Foxx unveiled the news to everyone by sharing an audio clip of Cameron Diaz. 

Jamie Foxx confirms Cameron Diaz's return to films 

Actor Jamie Foxx recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared an audio clip in which he can be heard talking to Cameron Diaz about her return to films. While speaking to her, he tells Diaz that he can take someone on the call with them to help her figure out how to unretire. He then takes film director Tom Brady on call who convinces Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement. 

In the caption, Jamie Foxx apologises to Diaz for making their phone call public and teases her by saying that she cannot back out from the project anymore. Stating further, he also informed everyone that he and Cameron will be seen in the upcoming action comedy film Back in Action and added that the production of the movie will begin later this year. 

READ | Cameron Diaz turns 49: Watch her Iconic 2000's movies that gained cult-classic status
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Soon after Jamie Foxx released his chat with Cameron Diaz, the latter took to her official Instagram handle and reshared Jamie Foxx’s post to her Instagram stories and stated that only he could get her back in action. Sharing her excitement for the film, she exclaimed that she couldn't wait as it is going to be a blast. Here’s what she posted-

READ | Cameron Diaz's birthday, Kanye West's album 'Donda' releases | Hollywood Recap for Aug 30
Cameron Diaz

Earlier, Cameron Diaz reflected on how she endured misogyny in Hollywood for years and added that it was a normal aspect of the industry in the 1990s and 2000s. "I certainly didn't do as much as could be done now because of the awareness of everybody, you know, sort of like the #MeToo. I just go back to the trap of it all, especially in our society, like what we value, what we think is important. I am absolutely a victim of all of the societal objectification and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times," she said during host and RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast on International Women's Day. 

READ | Benji Madden pens sweet wedding anniversary note for Cameron Diaz as they complete 7 years

Image: AP

READ | Cameron Diaz weighs in on facing 'heavy misogyny' in Hollywood in 1990s and 2000s

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Fox, retirement
First Published:
COMMENT