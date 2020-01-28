Camila Mendes' Love For Polaroid Pictures Is Evident In These Posts

Riverdale actor Camila Mendes is one of the most well-known upcoming actors in Hollywood. The actor has appeared in movies as well, however, she is best-known for playing the role of Veronica Lodge on the dark television adaptation of Archie Comics, titled Riverdale.

Camila’s love for polaroid pictures is quite evident from her social media account. She is often seen sharing pictures from the polaroid camera. Check out some of the best polaroid pictures of the star here.

Camila Mendes' photos

Riverdale star Camila Mendes posted two polarised pictures of herself on her social media accounts. She wore a white coloured top in the pictures while leaving her hair open. She wore minimum makeup and looked adorable in the pictures.

Camila Mendes can be seen striking a fierce pose opposite her Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart. The co-actors reportedly share a special bond and are great friends off the camera. The duo looks great in matching black coloured outfits.

Camila Mendes wore a golden coloured dress in the polarised picture. She flaunts her heart-warming smile in the picture that she posted online. Netizens claim that the star looks beautiful as well as stunning in the picture.

The Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes made heads turn with the adorable picture. The pals sat back-to-back and smiled for the lens. While Camila wore a black and red coloured sweatshirt with a pair of blue coloured jeans, Lili wore a white coloured top with a light coloured jacket and a pair of short shorts.

