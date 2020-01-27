'Riverdale' Actor Lili Reinhart's Red Carpet Looks That Are Too Good To Miss

Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart has a huge fan following all over the world. The star has appeared in movies as well, however, she is best-known for playing the role of Betty Cooper on the dark version of Archie Comics, titled Riverdale. The start has walked many red carpets and has managed to impress the netizens with her breath-taking looks. She is often complimented by her fans for her grace and her ethereal beauty. Check out some of her best red carpets looks here.

Lili Reinhart’s photos

Lili Reinhart wore a Miu Miu designed white dress embroidered with ruches and pearls for the SAG Awards 2020. She had her hair tied up and she wore a pair of diamond earring to complete the look. Netizens claimed that the Riverdale actor looked gorgeous and like a princess in the attire.

Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart’s MET Gala 2018 look became the talk of the town. The actor wore a short silver-coloured H & M dress with a long similar coloured trail. She wore some dramatic makeup with a pair of silver strappy heels. Lili Reinhart confirmed her relationship with fellow actor Cole Sprouse as they walked the red carpet together.

Lili Reinhart was a vision to behold in a long red coloured dress. the frilled dress was complemented perfectly with some dramatic makeup as she walked the red carpet of the Golden Globe awards. She had her hair tied up as she wore silver-coloured dangling earrings to complete the look.

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart’s black sheer dress was one of her most iconic red carpet looks. The long gown was perfectly complemented by minimum makeup and a simple hairdo. She wore a ponytail and tied a black coloured ribbon to hold her hair up.

Lili Reinhart’s MET Gala 2019 look was perfected by a blue coloured romper dress with giant sleeves by Salvatore Ferragamo. She had a similar coloured trail behind her; the dress was complemented by a beautiful necklace by Fred Leighton jewellery. She wore a purple coloured orchid in her hair and her makeup had a tinge of red for dramatic effect. She wore silver coloured heels to complete the look.

