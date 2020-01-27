CW Renews 'The Flash', 'Riverdale', 'Supergirl', 'Nancy Drew' And 9 Other Series

CW recently renewed 13 of its TV series for the year 2020-2021 which included all the current shows with an Arrowverse show. The CW shows like Riverdale, Nancy Drew, and Legacies were also amongst this renewed TV series list. Also in this list was the DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 6. As the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour is in process, the future of various shows is yet to be revealed for their renewal or discontinuation. Though13 shows have been slated for next season, the CW is yet to add new shows.

Take a look at the 13 CW series that were renewed for 2020-21 recently.

ALSO READ| The Flash Season 7 Storyline: 3 Comic Arcs Fans Are Expecting In The Upcoming Series

Which were the CW shows that were renewed?

The CW announced a day ago about the renewals of their 13 series for the 2020-2021 TV season. The renewal list of the TV series consists of The Flash season 7, Supergirl season 6, DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 6, Riverdale season 5, Black Lightning season 4, Dynasty season 4, Legacies season 3, Roswell, New Mexico Season 3, Charmed season 3, All American season 3, In the Dark season 3, Nancy Drew season 2, and Batwoman season 2. Out of these 13, few are yet to premiere their new seasons. Out of the CW shows, the Arrowverse plotline shows include The Flash, Vixen, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, Constantine, and Crisis on Infinite Earths crossovers.

ALSO READ| 'Supergirl' To Go Off-air After Current Season?

ALSO READ| Joaquin Phoenix Turned Down These MCU And DC Comics Movies In The Past

CW news and upcoming ventures

CW also announced that the Riverdale's spin-off Katy Keene has got a 13 episode script order. The fans are anticipating about the CW network's announcement regarding the new shows which will happen in April/May 2020. Until now the CW fans are expecting the Arrow spin-off series called Green Arrow and the Canaries and Superman and Lois series to be aired soon on the VW network.

ALSO READ| DC Movies: Suicide Squad Director Reveals 'Its Deleted Ties To Justice League'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.