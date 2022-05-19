Cannes 2022: Adriana Lima Flaunts Baby Bump On Red Carpet Of 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere

Cannes Film Festival is an annual celebration of cinema and storytelling, wherein films of various languages and genres are exhibited before a global audience. The star-studded event is one of the biggest film festivals in the world. While it is known for premiering noteworthy films, Cannes Film Festival is also regarded as one of the biggest red carpet events. Celebrities from across the globe turned heads on the red carpet with their extravagant fashion choices. While many divas wore various designer pieces to the event, Brazilian model Adriana Lima flaunted her baby bump as she walked the red carpet for Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick's premiere.

Brazilian model Andriana Lima recently flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet of Top Gun: Maverick's Cannes 2022 premiere. The 40-year-old model attended the premiere on Wednesday where she surely set maternity fashion goals with her beautiful ensemble. She walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers, with whom she is expecting. Lemmers looked dapper in a blue tuxedo.

Lima went for an all-black look as she stunned everyone on the red carpet. She wore a chic floor-length full-sleeved black Balmain gown, featuring a cut out for her baby bump. She went for subtle makeup and a simple sleek hairdo. To complete her look, Lima wore a pair of strappy black heels.

Adriana Lima's pregnancy announcement

Adriana Lima is already the mother to her two daughters - 12-year-old Valentina and 9-year-old Sienna - who she shares with her ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric. Lima announced her third pregnancy, via a TikTok video with Lemmers. The video, that she shared in February, featured several recordings of Lemmer scaring Lima. Lima wrote, "Andre likes to scare me... but today is payback!" before revealing a positive pregnancy test.

She then handed Lemmers the positive test, leaving the latter visibly shocked. The model also shared a video of her ultrasound and penned, "coming fall 2022." The couple also shared a cute family video from their gender reveal ceremony both on TikTok and Instagram. In the video, they could be seen standing all together, while a huge display of balloons was there in the background.

Image: Instagram/@olivier_rousteing