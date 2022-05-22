Cannes 2022: Anthony Hopkins To Play Sigmund Freud In New Project 'Freud's Last Session'

Cannes Film Festival 2022 welcomed several notable new projects from across the world. One among the array of highly anticipated films has two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins taking up a challenging role as Sigmund Freud. The actor's forthcoming project was launched in Cannes by WestEnd Films and CAA Media Finance.

At Cannes 2022 presently underway in France, a new project named Freud's Last Session was launched which will star Anthony Hopkins as Sigmund Freud, the legendary psychoanalyst. The film is being helmed by Matthew Brown, known for The Man Who Knew Infinity, who will work based on a script by Mark St Germain, known for The God Committee, from the latter's play of the same name. The project is being bankrolled by WestEnd Films and CAA Media Finance.

More about Freud's Last Session

The upcoming film Freud's Last Session will see Hopkins take up the role of the legendary psychoanalyst. The film's plot will be set in the backdrop of World War II and towards the last days of Freud's life. In the film, Freud will be seen inviting iconic author C. S. Lewis over for a debate on the existence of God. The film will also explore the unique relationship between Freud and his lesbian daughter Anna and Lewis' unconventional romance with his best friend's mother. The upcoming film will interweave the past, present and fantasy of the doctor and also confine Freud's study.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The upcoming film's director Brown spoke about the project and mentioned that the film is extremely timely and important. He further added that the upcoming movie is emotional, thought-provoking and creative and asks big but important questions. The film is set to be shot in London by the fourth quarter of this year.

He said, "Beyond my own intellectual curiosity and inclination towards this piece, there is a deep recognition of how incredibly timely and important this film is." "We live in an age that is so ideologically polarized, where everyone is stuck in their own tribes, with no real dialogue. I want to make a film for all audiences that is emotional, thought-provoking and creative. A film that asks the big questions, while investigating what is at the heart of the human condition: love, faith and mortality," the director added.

