Helly Shah Poses In Yellow Dress As She Reaches France For Cannes Film Festival 2022

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival is slated to take place between May 17 to May 28 in France, this year. Ahead of the event, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's selection as one of the jury members of the festival came in as a moment of pride for India. Among the other Indian celebrities to be a part of the event will be TV star Hina Khan, who is set to make her second appearance at the event.

On the other hand, Helly Shah, best known for her performance in various notable Indian TV shows, recently made a ravishing appearance at Cannes leaving her fans astonished.

Helly Shah arrives at Cannes Film Festival 2022

As it was earlier revealed that TV star Helly Shah will present her upcoming film, Kaya Palat at the prestigious festival, her fans were highly curious to watch her arrive at the red carpet event. On day 1 of the Cannes film festival, Helly Shah was seen posing for the photographers as she walked in style wearing a yellow neon halter neck thigh-high dress with a dazzling smile on her face.

The TV star's fans have gone all out to celebrate the news, with the hashtag of Helly Shah's name also trending on the micro-blogging site for a brief period. An ardent fan of the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 star highlighted her '11 years of hard work' while sending her congratulations to the 26-year-old. The fans wrote, "So proud of her, she deserves it 11 years of hard work, perseverance and stress tolerance, now she has achieved her success and reached the world, keep it up, we will always support you and be proud of you(sic)". Another person hailed her as the 'Queen of hearts' and tweeted, "11 years ago a girl started a journey as a child artist She earned a lot of names, worked hard, people also gave love to her and some also gave hate to her. Today, her hard work has brought her to #Cannes2022 She is #HellyShah. Queen of our hearts. Proud of you!!(sic)"

So proud of her, she deserves it 11 years of hard work, perseverance and stress tolerance, now she has achieved her success and reached the world, keep it up, we will always support you and be proud of you #Cannes2022@OfficialHelly7#HellyShah #HellyHolics #HellyKeLog pic.twitter.com/Rb6T2AwYT6 — Toto Adel🇪🇬🖤 (@Totoxshaenuna) May 11, 2022

11 years ago a girl started a journey as a child artist

She earned a lot of name, worked hard, people also gave love to her and some also gave hate to her.

Today her hard work has brought her to #Cannes2022



She is #HellyShah. Queen of our hearts❤💞



Proud of you!! pic.twitter.com/jes0dwN8g9 — Prativa Rani (@PrativaRani5) May 11, 2022

Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival 2022

The Bollywood star walked the red carpet in a shimmering Sabyasachi gold and black striped saree, which she paired with a sequenced off-shoulder blouse. She looked regal as she tied her hair back and wore a band around her head, which matched her elegant earrings. The actor walked the red carpet in style as she waved at the fans and photographers gathered there.

