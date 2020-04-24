'Captain America Civil War': Here's Some Riveting Trivia About The MCU Film You Must Know

Helmed by co-directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Captain America Civil War is counted amongst the most successful of all the MCU films. Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr played the lead role in the Marvels Creation. It is a high-octane action and adventure film, which is based on the lines of separation of the Avengers due to a vicious plot. Talking about Captain America Civil War, let us take a look at some lesser-known facts about the Chris Evans starrer you had no idea about.

Fascinating Trivia about Captain America: Civil War

1. In one of the scene, Robert Downey Jr can be seen flirting with Aunt May of Spider aka Marisa Tomei's beauty. Apparently, Robert Downey Jr and Marisa were in a relationship in the 90s. The duo has also featured in films like Chaplin (1992) and Only You (1994) together.

2. Spider-Man is an important character for several MCU films be it Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame amid others. Hence many actors were shortlisted for the role, and each one had to go through a series of screen tests with both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. This process was done in order to see whose camaraderie as Spider-Man works best with Captain America as well as Iron Man.

3. Captain America Civil War, the movie somehow coincides with Marvels Comics 75th Anniversary of Captain America, 50th that of Black Panther, and 10th of Civil War book.

4. In Captain America Civil War, one can notice a special relationship and affection between Scarlet and Vision, apparently, in the Marvels Comics, the two were married for a brief moment.

5. When Tom Holland joined the cast of Captain America Civil War , he was just 19 years old. Thus, he set the record of being the youngest actor to essay the role of Peter Parker.

6. Captain America Civil War starring Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr amid other popular stars was made at a whopping budget of 25 crores USD. The actor who played Zemo in Captain America Civil War, in an interview said that one can actually make 20 movies out of such a huge budget.

7. Some specific scenes shot at the airport were filmed again from another angle. This was done so that that airport scene could be used in Spider-Man Homecoming (2017) film.

