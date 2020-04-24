Thor Ragnarok: Take A Look At Some Interesting Trivia About The MCU Film

In the year 2017, released the 17th film of Marvels Cinematic Universe Thor Ragnarok starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, and Mark Ruffalo. Counted amongst the most-anticipated movies of the Thor series, this Chris Hemsworth starrer did ground-breaking business worldwide and minted a whopping 85.4 crores USD.

Source: Thor Ragnarok Instagram

It is a sci-fi -adventure drama is based on the life of god of thunder and lightning, Thor. He, in a turn of events, is deprived of his magical hammer Mjolnir. But he now needs to save Asgard from his half-sister and goddess of death. If you are a Chris Hemsworth or Marvels Comics fan, then this trivia about Thor Ragnarok is something you should not miss.

Riveting Trivia about Thor Ragnarok

The actor Sir Anthony Hopkins, who plays the role of Odin in the movie Thor Ragnarok chose not to return as Odin in the film after he read the story.

We all know that Thor Ragnarok starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston is a part of Marvels comics. So in the comics, Loki is the real father of Hela and not Odin. However, in the film, Loki aka Tom Hiddleston also plays Hela's half brother like Thor.

Did you know that in an interview to a leading publication, Thor Ragnarok director Taika Waititi said that they improvised probably eighty percent of the film, or ad-libbed and threw in stuff.

Source: Thor Ragnarok Instagram

The highlight of Thor Ragnarok is the scene where Thor meets Hulk in a deadly battle and says "He's a friend from work". Well, this dialogue was not in the original script, it was suggested by Make-A-Wish kid to Chris Hemsworth, who came on the sets of the Marvel movie.

In a scene, where the Grandmaster's tower is shown in the film, one can see several statues. Actually, the statues are famous figures from Marvels Comics.

Thor Ragnarok is produced by Kevin Feige, who in a statement said that this Thor film plays a significant role in the creation of Avengers: Infinity War, which released in 2018.

Cate Blanchett, who plays the antagonist aka Hela in Thor Ragnarok, learnt Capoeira an Afro-Brazilian form of martial arts for her fight sequences in the adventure film.

Hela is also the first-ever female antagonist in any of the Marvels comics.

Tessa Thompson, who played the role of Valkyrie in Thor Ragnarok, always used to tease Chris Hemsworth on the sets by calling him "Your Majesty" and not by his real name.

