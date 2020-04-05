Chris Evans has 'Avengers'-themed b'day wish for Robert Downey Jr, fans want more bromance

It’s a known fact that Robert Downey Jr is among the most popular actors in the world. The ‘Iron Man’ enjoys a huge fan following across the world and it was not a surprise with wishes pouring in for him on his 55th birthday. While his loyal fan base extends to various parts of the world, some of his biggest fans are not too far from him.

READ: Mark Ruffalo Send Virtual Hugs To Robert Downey Jr. On His Birthday With 'Avengers' Twist

His co-Avengers seem to absolutely adore the Sherlock Holmes star. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans had Avengers-themed birthday wishes for the actor. Both the Hulk and Captain America cited his much-popular ‘Love you, 3000’, that Tony Stark’s daughter tells him in Avengers: Endgame.

Ruffalo sent him some virtual hugs and terming it an ‘honour’ to know the ‘generous and simple man.’

READ: Avengers: Endgame’s Shocking Deleted Still Gives A New Twist To Dr Strange & WandaVision

Evans shared a much younger picture of the duo standing below the Avengers-symbol and called his senior ‘one of his absolute favourites.’

Here’s the post

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

The comment section was filled with netizens not being able to handle the duo’s bonding and wanting more of it. They posted GIFs of the duo sharing some affectionate moments like sharing hugs, kisses, playing games and much more.

Here are the reactions:

I love you both 3000!!!! Happy birthday Robert!!!!! 🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/qd4UsanVur — Maripa Iglesias ⎊ ‎⧗ ⍟ (@Dra_Xtrange) April 4, 2020

I love My Dads ❤

Happy Birthday RDJ We love you 3000#HappyBdayRDJ pic.twitter.com/P3N9VQR64D — Karen (@BlackWidow_221B) April 4, 2020

You’re always @RobertDowneyJr ‘s favorite Chris. Thank you for reminding of his birthday every single year since that day in 2016. ❤️💙😂 pic.twitter.com/WNbklw6IIa — Cap's Girl💙SupportAStartingPoint (@nussari) April 4, 2020

Love you red and blue ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/sgBxvjSPOz — emma‎⍟ (fan account) (@goodguyevans) April 4, 2020

READ: Avengers: Endgame - Captain Marvel Was NOT Brie Larson’s First Film With MCU

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr delivered one of the biggest hits of his career with Avengers: Endgame. the superhero film minted over $1.5 billion across the world. The actor feature in Dolittle earlier this year, but the film did not live up to expectations. Downey Jr will next feature in the Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow.

READ: 'Black Widow' Leaked Credit Scenes Has 'Avenger: Endgame' Connection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.