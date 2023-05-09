Captain America: New World Order Starring Anthony Mackie To Be Re-titled?

Captain America: New World Order starring Anthony Mackie as the main lead will hit the theatres with possibly a new title. The title of the fourth installment of the Captain America series was announced at the Comic-con in San Diego last year. Reportedly, the title of the movie can be Captain America: World War Hulks as new characters like Red Hulk will be introduced.

The rumours about the film receiving a new title before its release began when a popular industry insider tweeted about the same. CanWeGetSomeToast dropped a hint that Captain America: New World Order will be re-titled. This Twitter page shares inside details about the MCU films and when a fan asked "Untitled? Is now being changed?", they responded with a yes. Check the posts below:

OK SO Apparently they're changing the Captain America: New World Order title and if that's true I understand why bc of the bad conspiracy of the same name



Honestly for new titles they could just do Captain America: Serpent Society but I wouldn't mind Sam Wilson: Captain America — Jack (-_•) // SAW GOTG (@captaincupkicks) May 3, 2023

The rumored new title is World War Hulks which is fine and fits the plot well but there are already enough Hulks in this movie I would prefer if it were out of the title bc I feel like it's just gonna disappoint people when the movie is primarily about yknow Captain America pic.twitter.com/B3BOttJu31 — Jack (-_•) // SAW GOTG (@captaincupkicks) May 3, 2023

More about Captain America: New World Order

Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the news about the title change of Captain America: New World Order. Regardless of what the title will be, fans are anticipating watching Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America. While the plot of the film is still under wraps, the movie will hit the theatres on May 3, 2024. The star cast of the fourth installment of Captain America will include Carl Lumbly, Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson, Joaquin Torres, Danny Ramirez, Liv Tyler, and Shira Haas. Reportedly, in this part, Sam Wilson will have a face-off against the Red Hulk.