Captain America Actor Frank Grillo Confirms Joining DCU, Disappointed With MCU Treatment

Former MCU actor Frank Grillo recently confirmed in an interview that he is moving ship to the DCU. The actor didn’t exactly specify which project he would be joining, as many of the DC projects currently announced are scheduled over the next eight to ten years. He first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Brock Rumlow, A.K.A. Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Frank Grillo was in an interview with ComicBook.com, where he revealed he is heading off to the DCU. He said that many characters in the MCU have depth, and it’s often that it eventually gets explored. He added that while the character of Crossbones spent some time in the MCU, his character did not receive enough attention.

He still said hopefully that Crossbones, in his Captain America appearances, was ultimately received well by the audience. He added that Crossbones has aroused reactions from many people despite having a limited screen presence. He concluded by saying that he was “disappointed” by the treatment of Crossbones, which is why he made the switch over to the DCU.

"But I think the interesting thing is that if you see how many people around the world have responded to Crossbones, and again, he's on the screen for a very f*****g short amount of time, I think there's more there," said The Purge actor. He added, "I think there was more meat on the bone. I was disappointed, which is why I went over to DC."



Frank Grillo’s journey in the DCU

The star was first seen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In the film, he received considerable screen time, as he was a HYDRA agent disguised as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. In the climax of the film, his character suffered severe burns, which left his face disfigured. He returned as Crossbones during the events of Captain America: Civil War. While Crossbones was killed off in the opening, his attack gave way to the events that led to the war between the superheroes. In the comics, Rumlow has an extensive presence and is even deemed as one of the most psychopathic figures in the world of Marvel.

Grillo received a cameo appearance in Avengers: Endgame during a time travelling sequence based around the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. His appearance turned out to be anti-climatic, as his character didn’t get to engage in any action. Upon Steve Rogers’ passing, Rumlow’s return to the MCU remains ruled out.