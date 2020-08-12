Cara Delevingne's Birthday: A Peek Into Her Victoria Secret Fashion Show Looks, See Pics

Cara Delevingne celebrates her 28th birthday on August 12, 2020. The model-actor did her first modelling job at age ten for Vogue Italia alongside model Lady Eloise Anson. Since then Cara has done wonders with her career. She has done films, advertisements, television shows, music videos and many more. After her stint in the New York Fashion Week in 2012, Cara Delevingne made her Victoria Secret debut in the same year. As wishes are pouring in for Cara Delevingne's birthday, check out Cara Delevingne's Victoria Secret photos.

Cara Delevingne's Victoria Secret photos

Cara Delevingne at the Victoria’s Secret runway 2012 pic.twitter.com/RuIXvtzq0n — ; (@BARBIEPlNK) December 31, 2018

These Instagram pictures of Cara Delevingne are from her debut show as Victoria Secret model. Delevingne appeared in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 7, 2012. She was featured in the 'Pink is US' section. She can be seen wearing a pink and white leather dress which had a zip design attached.

She paired the outfit with a pair of white and red boots with long white stockings that had a pink stripe design. Cara Delevingne walked during Justin Bieber's performance of Beauty And A Beat. The show aired on December 4, 2012. She rounded off the year by again performing in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

This is another picture of Cara Delevingne from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Here, she can be seen wearing a white sporty outfit. She also had a football in her hand that had Victoria Secret initials. Cara stunned in a swimming costume. Her hair was kept open with curls hairdo.

Image Credits: Sheila Twitter - @StyleExec

In 2013, Cara walked her last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Here, she made a cameo appearance. The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actor stunned in a black fairy-like dress. The outfit had wings attached at the back. Cara's short dress had a translucent design. Cara Delevingne completed the look with a pair of yellow heels and yellow gloves.

